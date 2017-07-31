Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Bomber display, flights on horizon at Butler County airport
Jeff Himler | Monday, July 31, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Submitted
The Collings Foundation's restored World War II-era aircraft - a B-24 Liberator, a B-17 Flying Fortress and a P-51 Mustang - are shown in formation.

Updated 58 minutes ago

Visitors to the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport will have the opportunity to tour and ride on restored World War II-era bomber aircraft Aug. 16-18 when the Collings Foundation brings its 28th annual Wings of Freedom Tour to the airport off Route 8, south of Butler.

The tour, which honors World War II veterans, includes a P-51 Mustang fighter plane and three bombers — a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a Consolidated B-24J Liberator “Witchcraft” and a B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo.”

According to the nonprofit foundation, its B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States and the B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The Mustang, dubbed “Toulouse Nuts,” won the Grand Champion award for restoration at Oshkosh AirVenture.

The aircraft are rare as many were scrapped for their aluminum after the war, the foundation notes.

The planes are scheduled to arrive at the airport at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 and will depart after noon Aug. 18. They will be displayed and available for ground tours until 5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 18. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.

Reservations are required at 800-568-8924 for 30-minute flights, which are scheduled before and after touring times and are priced beginning at $400 per person.

Local veterans and their families are encouraged to attend and share their stories with the public.

The planes will be displayed at the airport's main ramp at 475 Airport Road, Butler. Details are at collingsfoundation.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.