Bomber display, flights on horizon at Butler County airport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors to the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport will have the opportunity to tour and ride on restored World War II-era bomber aircraft Aug. 16-18 when the Collings Foundation brings its 28th annual Wings of Freedom Tour to the airport off Route 8, south of Butler.

The tour, which honors World War II veterans, includes a P-51 Mustang fighter plane and three bombers — a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a Consolidated B-24J Liberator “Witchcraft” and a B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo.”

According to the nonprofit foundation, its B-17 is one of only eight in flying condition in the United States and the B-24J is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the world. The Mustang, dubbed “Toulouse Nuts,” won the Grand Champion award for restoration at Oshkosh AirVenture.

The aircraft are rare as many were scrapped for their aluminum after the war, the foundation notes.

The planes are scheduled to arrive at the airport at 2 p.m. Aug. 16 and will depart after noon Aug. 18. They will be displayed and available for ground tours until 5 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17 and beginning at 9 a.m. Aug. 17 and 18. The cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children under age 12.

Reservations are required at 800-568-8924 for 30-minute flights, which are scheduled before and after touring times and are priced beginning at $400 per person.

Local veterans and their families are encouraged to attend and share their stories with the public.

The planes will be displayed at the airport's main ramp at 475 Airport Road, Butler. Details are at collingsfoundation.org.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.