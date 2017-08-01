Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Funding available for snowmobile trails
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Although it is the middle of summer, a snowmobile association is thinking about winter by alerting snowmobile clubs that mini-grants are available for grooming trails, maintaining and renovating trails, constructing new trails and trailheads on any public trail.

The Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association said the grants to legally constituted snowmobile clubs could be used to lease trail construction supplies, parts and heavy equipment and buy trail supplies and equipment. Snowmobile clubs should apply to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for groomers.

The applications must be submitted by Aug. 11, and the projects must be completed by June 5, 2018.

Before applying for a mini-grant, all expenditures and volunteer labor hours from all previous snowmobile association mini-grant awards, except current mini-grants that have not yet ended, must be documented and final reports must be submitted and approved by the association.

If a club needs assistance in the application process, the club's regional director or the PSSA Grants Administrator may be contacted for assistance.

Applications can be downloaded from snowmobile association's website (www.pasnow.org) or requested by emailing grants@pasnow.org or by calling 717-236-2050, ext. 127.

Money for the grants comes, in part, from the Community Conservation Partnerships Program Snowmobile/ATV Fund, under the administration of the DCNR's Bureau of Recreation and Conservation and through the efforts of the snowmobile association.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

