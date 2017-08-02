Train derailment sparks fire in Bedford County
Emergency officials evacuated part of Hyndman Borough on Wednesday after a train went off the tracks, crashed into a garage and sparked a fire.
The derailment occurred about 5 a.m. near Hogback Road, said Bedford County 911 Coordinator Harry Corley.
The train was mostly carrying flammable liquid asphalt, and while the exact contents of the six derailed cars was unclear, the county evacuated all buildings about a mile around the crash as a precaution against the possibility of a larger fire, Corley said.
No one was injured or killed; other crossings temporarily blocked by the stopped train had been cleared, including Route 96 through the borough; and the Red Cross was assisting at the evacuation center established at the Hyndman Area Hope Charter School.
Officials from CSX, which operates the tracks, were on-scene. Fire companies from Bedford County and Allegany County, Md., were assisting.