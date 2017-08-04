Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pedestrian killed in Fayette County crash
Matthew Santoni | Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, 5:00 a.m.
State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian along Route 119 in Dunbar Township, Fayette County. The pedestrian may have been on a bicycle.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a two-vehicle crash early Friday in Dunbar Township, Fayette County, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. along the northbound lanes of Route 119 near the Wal-Mart, county 911 supervisors said. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported the pedestrian may have been on a bicycle.

Northbound 119 was closed from Bell Drive to the Connellsville city line.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office was called to the scene. State police were investigating.

