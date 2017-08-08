Police investigate Cranberry shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was shot Monday in Cranberry when three people went to a house to buy jewelry, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. on Marshall Road, a Butler County emergency dispatcher said.

The residents of the Cranberry home were in the process of moving and were selling jewelry to help pay for moving expenses, a neighbor told WPXI.

The neighbor told the news station that one of men who came to buy jewelry used a bathroom and came out shooting a gun.

The condition and identity of the victim is unknown, although police said he was treated at a hospital.

A child was in the home during the shooting but was unharmed, the news station reported.

Cranberry police are investigating.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.