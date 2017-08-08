Police arrest 1 in Cranberry shooting that was about drugs, not jewelry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man suspected of shooting a Cranberry Township man twice in front of two witnesses over a drug deal that went awry.

Kahlil Tavarus Shelton is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, simple assault, reckless endangerment, robbery, terroristic threats, and firearms and drug violations, according to police.

The shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. Monday at a home on Marshall Road, according to a release from Cranberry Police Sgt. Chuck Mascellino.

The shooting victim, who police have not identified, was shot in the torso and the arm. He remained in stable condition Tuesday afternoon following surgery at UPMC Presbyterian.

Police initially thought the shooting stemmed from the attempted robbery of jewelry that was for sale.

Police said Shelton fired the first shot, hitting the victim, and two other men began gathering the drugs. The victim was able to get out of the room and tried to run from the home, but Shelton fired again, striking him in the arm.

Two witnesses and a 6-year-old boy were in the home at the time, Mascellino said. Shelton threatened a witness, police said. The child was unharmed.

Shelton and the two other men ran from the home and took off in a silver sedan, according to police. The child hid in a bedroom while the two witnesses tended to the victim.

Police arrested Shelton in McKeesport at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @meganguzaTrib.