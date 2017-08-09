Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Nonprofits have until Friday to apply for Wal-Mart Foundation grant
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 10:24 a.m.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Friday is the deadline for area nonprofits to apply for a Wal-Mart Foundation State Giving grant. Applications are being accepted online until 11:59 p.m. Central time.

The grants, which range from $25,000 to $200,000, support community engagement programs that address the needs of low-income populations in areas such as education, health care access, career opportunity, disaster preparedness and shelters, according to a foundation release.

Last year, Wal-Mart and the Wal-Mart Foundation donated more than $29 million in cash or in-kind contributions to Pennsylvania nonprofits.

“These programs aren't just providing assistance to our friends and neighbors, they're changing people's lives and making our communities better places to live,” said Jason Klipa, Wal-Mart's director of public affairs and government relations in Pennsylvania.

Applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status to be eligible and will learn the status of their request by the end of the year. Applications must be submitted online, where guidelines may be found.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

