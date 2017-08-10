Annual meteor shower to peak this weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower at its peak Friday night might want to stay indoors.

It's going to be a cloudy and possibly stormy evening in Southwestern Pennsylvania, said Lee Hendricks of the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

“Friday night into Saturday morning is going to be fairly miserable, quite frankly,” he said.

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs in late summer each year as the Earth travels through the debris stream of the Swift-Tuttle comet, is projected to peak Friday evening and Saturday morning. But a bright, nearly full moon and a cloudy sky will likely obscure the shooting stars, 90 of which can be seen every hour under the right circumstances.

Although the peak might not be viewable, local astronomers concur that plenty of meteors should still be visible immediately before and after the shower's peak. Hendricks said the Saturday night sky, though cloudy and possibly stormy at first, should clear up by midnight.

Tom Reiland, director of the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, said the showers are best viewed right after midnight but that humidity could make it harder to see fainter meteors. Weather permitting, the Amateur Astronomers still plan to host a stargazing party Friday night at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Washington County.

Stargazers still wishing to catch a glimpse of it this weekend are advised to search for low-lit, rural areas. Dennis Hill, of the Kiski Astronomers, recommended making the trip to Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County, though similarly cloudy weather may hinder the view there, too.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.