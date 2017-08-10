Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Annual meteor shower to peak this weekend

Matthew Guerry | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 1:00 p.m.
A meteor from the Perseid meteor shower is seen above Shenandoah National Park in Virginia on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2015. The sky show is pieces of Comet Swift-Tuttle hitting Earth's atmosphere.

Updated 1 hour ago

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of the Perseid meteor shower at its peak Friday night might want to stay indoors.

It's going to be a cloudy and possibly stormy evening in Southwestern Pennsylvania, said Lee Hendricks of the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

“Friday night into Saturday morning is going to be fairly miserable, quite frankly,” he said.

The Perseid meteor shower, which occurs in late summer each year as the Earth travels through the debris stream of the Swift-Tuttle comet, is projected to peak Friday evening and Saturday morning. But a bright, nearly full moon and a cloudy sky will likely obscure the shooting stars, 90 of which can be seen every hour under the right circumstances.

Although the peak might not be viewable, local astronomers concur that plenty of meteors should still be visible immediately before and after the shower's peak. Hendricks said the Saturday night sky, though cloudy and possibly stormy at first, should clear up by midnight.

Tom Reiland, director of the Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh, said the showers are best viewed right after midnight but that humidity could make it harder to see fainter meteors. Weather permitting, the Amateur Astronomers still plan to host a stargazing party Friday night at Mingo Creek Park Observatory in Washington County.

Stargazers still wishing to catch a glimpse of it this weekend are advised to search for low-lit, rural areas. Dennis Hill, of the Kiski Astronomers, recommended making the trip to Cherry Springs State Park in Potter County, though similarly cloudy weather may hinder the view there, too.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @MattGuerry.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.