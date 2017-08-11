4 abused corpse by dumping overdose victim's body in Indiana County, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Indiana County residents have been charged with abusing a corpse for allegedly dumping the body of a heroin overdose victim along a dirt road.

A passerby found the body of Tyler Andrew Eckenroad, 22, of Commodore, lying on the shoulder of Wissinger Hill Road in Cherryhill Township in April 2016.

The investigation took almost 14 months, state police said.

Robert Michael Pardee, 26; Bryan James Harper, 33, and Ronald Duaine Eiselman Jr., 29, all of Indiana Borough; and Brittany Marie Trausi, 25, of Coral, were charged last week with abuse of a corpse, recklessly endangering another person and tampering with physical evidence.

The four suspects and the victim were partying at an apartment on Grandview Avenue in Indiana on April 29, 2016, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

When the suspects awoke they found Eckenroad dead of an overdose, police said. Instead of calling 911 they panicked, wrapped his body in a blanket, loaded him into a car, according to the affidavit. They left him, shirtless and wearing pajama pants, along the road near Two Lick Creek Reservoir, more than 6 miles from the apartment.

Eckenroad was last seen at Boomerang's Bar and Grill in Indiana with Eiselman, Harper and Trausi, according to the affidavit

When police interviewed Eiselman and Trausi, both denied knowing where Eckenroad went after leaving the bar.

An autopsy found Eckenroad had died of heroin overdose.

The four suspects at first denied their involvement to police.

Police had no further leads until May 2017, when a former inmate at the Indiana County Jail contacted police, according to the affidavit. The inmate told police that she and Trausi had been in adjoining cells and Trausi told her about moving Eckenroad's body.

After hearing from the woman, police interviewed Pardee and Harper, and both confessed, police said.

Harper told police they threw Eckenroad's wallet into the reservoir and dropped his ID card into a drain pipe.

Preliminary hearings for the four have not been scheduled.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.