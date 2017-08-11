Regional cost of living increased faster than in other urban areas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cost of living in the Pittsburgh metro area increased faster than it did on average in other urban areas during the first half of 2017, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

The report is the next to the last report the agency plans to do on the Pittsburgh area because of changes in its consumer price index program that take effect in January.

The Pittsburgh consumer price index for all items increased to 249.284, a 2.6 percent increase from the first half of 2016. The U.S. city average increased 2.2 percent to 244.076 over the same time period.

The Pittsburgh number means that, in general, goods that cost $100 on average between 1982 and 1984 cost an average of $249.28 between January and June 2017.

The regional numbers on inflation are included in a release for the Mid-Atlantic region and appear about halfway down the page. The BLS also provides a separate narrative for the Pittsburgh region that provides less detail.

The 2.6 percent increase was driven by a 2.5 percent increase in all items except food and energy, a 10.2 percent increase in energy and a 0.4 percent decline in food, said Sheila Watkins, the bureau's regional commissioner.

The decline in food prices included a 0.5 percent drop in dining at home and a 0.1 percent drop in dining out. The energy price increase was driven by a 16.7 percent increase in gasoline prices, a 15.8 percent increase in utility gas service prices and a 1.9 percent increase in electricity prices.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.