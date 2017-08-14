Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Indiana airport site for flights on 1920s plane
Jeff Himler | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Ford Tri-Motor plane is shown at its home in Port Clinton, Ohio.

Visitors to Indiana County's Jimmy Stewart Airport will have the opportunity to fly on one of the country's pioneering airliners when a Ford Tri-Motor plane makes a tour stop Thursday through Sunday.

The Experimental Aircraft Association is booking rides on the restored City of Wichita, also known as the “Tin Goose.” Now owned by the Liberty Aviation Museum in Port Clinton, Ohio, the 12-seat plane had its first flight on Dec. 1, 1928 and carried passengers on routes for Transcontinental Air Transport and TWA.

Flights for adults cost $75, $70 if booked in advance at flytheford.org. The cost for children age 17 or younger is $50.

Plane rides will be offered 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

