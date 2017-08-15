Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
2017 Flight 93 Speakers Series concludes

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017

Updated 20 minutes ago

The Flight 93 National Memorial 2017 Speaker Series will conclude Saturday, August 19, and Sunday, August 20, at the memorial when two family members who lost loved ones in the Sept. 11, 2001 crash of United Flight 93 share their stories.

Officials said Deborah Borza and Calvin Wilson will be the featured speakers at 1 and 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 19 and at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in the Learning Center at the Flight 93 National Memorial located off Route 30 in Somerset County.

Borza's daughter, Deora Bodley, was the youngest passenger aboard Flight 93 and Wilson's brother-in-law, LeRoy Homer, was the First Officer. The two will discuss their experiences as part of the memorial project over the last 16 years.

United Flight 93 was among four jetliners hijacked the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 by terrorists intent on turning them into weapons. The hijackers crashed two of the planes into World Trade Center in New York and a third into the Pentagon, in Washington, D.C. Authorities believe the 40 passengers and crew aboard United Flight 93, often referred to as the first soldiers in America's War on Terror, died preventing the hijackers from crashing the jet into another target in the nation's capital.

Wilson is a past Treasurer of the Families of Flight 93. He was appointed to the Flight 93 Federal Advisory Commission responsible for making planning, design, and construction recommendations for the memorial.

Borza also is past Treasurer of the Families of Flight 93, and the past Vice President and current Secretary of the Friends of Flight 93. She also participates with the PA Office of Victim Advocate as a speaker for programs held at Pennsylvania state correctional facilities.

The Flight 93 Speaker Series, sponsored by Somerset Trust, is free and open to the public.

