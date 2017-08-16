Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Man stole 10 TVs from Somerset Wal-Mart to trade for drugs, cops say

The Tribune-democrat | Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
A Wal-Mart sign

SOMERSET — A man was jailed Monday after he was accused of stealing $2,720 worth of televisions from Wal-Mart in Somerset Township to support his drug habit, authorities said.

Jace Daniel Updyke, 30, of Cumberland, Md., was charged by state police in Somerset with felony counts of receiving stolen property and retail theft. He also was charged with corruption of minors, a misdemeanor, and driving with a suspended license, a summary offense.

In a criminal complaint, troopers say a surveillance video from the store on North Center Avenue shows Updyke walking out of the store with Vizio flat-screen televisions on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Updyke allegedly loaded the TVs into shopping carts, left the store without paying and drove away in a silver sedan, the complaint says.

Wal-Mart loss-prevention personnel contacted troopers on Monday when Updyke returned to the store.

Troopers stopped his vehicle near the Route 219 on-ramp.

Updyke, his girlfriend and a 7-year-old child were inside.Updyke is accused of stealing 10 televisions.

According to the complaint, he told troopers the TVs were traded or sold for drugs in Cumberland.

Updyke was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus of New Centerville and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $30,000.

