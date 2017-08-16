Fayette remains at least two years old, according to forensic consultant

A person whose skeletal remains were discovered Monday in Bullskin Township, Fayette County, died at least two years ago, according to a forensic anthropologist who is helping authorities investigate the death.

Dennis Dirkmaat, who is leading an examination of the remains at Mercyhurst University in Erie, said the lack of soft tissue on the bones indicates the body had been decomposing for at least two years. He said more than a week of additional examination will be needed before he'll be able to provide Fayette County Coroner Philip E. Reilly and state police a preliminary report on how long the remains were in a wooded area near Bears Rocks Road, between Jeffrey and Forest Lake roads.

Dirkmaat said Wednesday his detailed investigation had just begun after his team of three Mercyhurst faculty members and seven graduate students spent about five hours in the field Tuesday helping to recover the remains. They used procedures from the field of archeology, carefully documenting the position of the remains before removing them, he explained.

The skeleton “looks to be pretty complete,” Dirkmaat said. “We keep an inventory of what is missing and what is present. We can identify the tiny bones of the hands and feet and isolated teeth.”

Dirkmaat will attempt to reconstruct the person's “time-of-death” event and determine the age and ancestry while also looking for signs of trauma.

He said his team likely will make digital x-ray images of dental work included in the remains to help identify the person, but he noted the coroner “ultimately will make the call on who the individual is.”

“I've been doing this for 30 years,” examining remains from areas of New York and Ohio as well as Pennsylvania, Dirkmaat said.

His past cases included advising Somerset County Coroner Wallace Miller during the recovery and identification of those who perished in the United Flight 93 crash on 9/11.

