Flight 93 walk scheduled for Sept. 30

The third annual “Walk 93” in honor of the 40 passengers who perished on United Flight 93 will begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 30.

The noncompetitive walk on the 2.28-mile trail of the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County, is meant to encourage reflection on the events of 9/11 and create awareness about the passengers and crew of Flight 93.

Deborah Borza, mother of Flight 93 passenger Deora Frances Bodley, will speak to event participants in the Learning Center before the walk. Bodley, 20, of San Diego, was the youngest person on the flight. National Park Service interpretive rangers will lead the walk.

Proceeds from the immersive walk, sponsored by the nonprofit Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, will support the design and construction of the future Temporary Memorial Trail.

Registration is open via the Friends' website at www.Flight93Friends.org/walk-93 . Participants can register online or mail the attached registration form with payment to: Friends of Flight 93 (memo: Walk 93), P.O. Box 911, Shanksville, PA 15560.

The registration fee for adults 18 and older is $25 and for youth 13-17 is $12. Children 12 and under are free. Adults and youth will receive a shirt with their registration. Children's shirts can be purchased for a fee of $7.

Individuals and businesses interested in becoming a sponsor or partner should contact Sarah Bittner at 814-445-1521 or bittners@co.somerset.pa.us.

