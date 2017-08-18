Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
2 suspects arrested in rash of commercial burglaries

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 4:24 p.m.

Two men were charged Friday in connection with a rash of commercial burglaries in Allegheny and Washington counties during the last couple months.

State police identified Timothy “Brice” Kelly, 19, of Finleyville, and Scott Michael Davis, 32, of Nottingham Township, as the suspects.

Several police departments combined efforts in the investigation, including officers in South Park, Peters, North Strabane, Monongahela, Carroll and Bethel Park, after commercial burglaries that began in June. The suspects operated in the same manner for the burglaries, police said.

During a surveillance operation last week, state police followed the suspects to a business in South Park, where they allegedly went inside, took the cash register and fled. Police conducted a traffic stop and the suspects confessed, according to a news release.

Both men are charged with 23 counts each of burglary and conspiracy, 22 counts of theft and criminal mischief and one count of attempted burglary, police said. Kelly and Davis were awaiting arraignment on the charges late Friday afternoon.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

