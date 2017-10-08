3 shot in Uniontown transferred to Pittsburgh hospital; public's help sought

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uniontown police seek the public's assistance identifying suspects in a shooting early Sunday that sent three people to the hospital.

Police were summoned at 3:34 a.m. to the vicinity of Searight Avenue and Dunlap Street for a report of two victims with gunshot wounds, according to city police Lt. Thomas Kolencik.

“While on scene, we were advised that a third person was transported via personal vehicle to Uniontown Hospital with a gunshot wound,” Kolencik said.

All three victims — two males and a female, who were not identified — were transferred to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, Kolencik said. Police said the victims' conditions were not known.

Witnesses told officers that a male wearing dark clothing and with his face completely covered approached on foot and opened fire. He fled on foot, Kolencik said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayette County Crime Stoppers or call 911 or Uniontown police at 724-430-2929.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.