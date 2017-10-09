State police seek driver in hit-and-run of Butler County bicyclist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Butler County are seeking the public's help to find the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a man on a bicycle in late September.

According to state police, Bryan Keith McFadden, 39, of Butler suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull when he was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 27.

The incident happened on East Butler Road in Summit Township, between Mitchell Hill Road and Bonnie Drive.

McFadden was traveling east on East Butler approaching Bonnie Drive when he was hit by the unknown vehicle. The driver did not make any attempt to render aid or contact emergency personnel and fled the scene, police said.

A person found McFadden lying in a ditch on the side of the road around 7 a.m. that day and called 911. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Butler at 724-284-8100.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.