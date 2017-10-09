Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

State police seek driver in hit-and-run of Butler County bicyclist

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:21 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

State police in Butler County are seeking the public's help to find the driver of a vehicle that hit and seriously injured a man on a bicycle in late September.

According to state police, Bryan Keith McFadden, 39, of Butler suffered serious injuries including a fractured skull when he was hit by a vehicle on Sept. 27.

The incident happened on East Butler Road in Summit Township, between Mitchell Hill Road and Bonnie Drive.

McFadden was traveling east on East Butler approaching Bonnie Drive when he was hit by the unknown vehicle. The driver did not make any attempt to render aid or contact emergency personnel and fled the scene, police said.

A person found McFadden lying in a ditch on the side of the road around 7 a.m. that day and called 911. He was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Butler at 724-284-8100.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.