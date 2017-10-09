Rain from Hurricane Nate remnants less than expected in Pittsburgh area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh area got less rain than expected from the remnants of Hurricane Nate, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Rain from the system began falling in the area around 6 p.m. Sunday, and was expected to be done by around 6 a.m., meteorologist Chris Leonardi said.

Around 4:30 a.m., the storm's center was moving northeast across eastern Ohio, just east of Columbus, and would cross western Pennsylvania later this morning before quicklyk heading off to the northeast by the afternoon.

Most of the rain was north and east of the center, Leonardi said.

The remnants of Nate moved through the area quicker than was expected, and there wasn't as much rain. Rainfall totals across much of Western Pennsylvania were generally between one-half to one inch.

No flooding had been expected because of recent dry weather.

Leonardi said lingering showers are expected through the day Monday, becoming less numerous as the day goes on. Rain will end in most of the area by tonight.

Another system is expected to bring rain to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lingering showers through Thursday. The end of the week and next weekend look to be dry.

Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the mid-70s; normal highs would be in the mid-60s, Leonardi said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.