Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Rain from Hurricane Nate remnants less than expected in Pittsburgh area

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 4:57 a.m.
National Weather Service

Updated 9 hours ago

The Pittsburgh area got less rain than expected from the remnants of Hurricane Nate, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Rain from the system began falling in the area around 6 p.m. Sunday, and was expected to be done by around 6 a.m., meteorologist Chris Leonardi said.

Around 4:30 a.m., the storm's center was moving northeast across eastern Ohio, just east of Columbus, and would cross western Pennsylvania later this morning before quicklyk heading off to the northeast by the afternoon.

Most of the rain was north and east of the center, Leonardi said.

The remnants of Nate moved through the area quicker than was expected, and there wasn't as much rain. Rainfall totals across much of Western Pennsylvania were generally between one-half to one inch.

No flooding had been expected because of recent dry weather.

Leonardi said lingering showers are expected through the day Monday, becoming less numerous as the day goes on. Rain will end in most of the area by tonight.

Another system is expected to bring rain to the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, with lingering showers through Thursday. The end of the week and next weekend look to be dry.

Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the mid-70s; normal highs would be in the mid-60s, Leonardi said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.