Cellurale Garden Center plans to reopen within weeks after weekend fire

The Cellurale family's plan to reopen its Dunbar Township garden center this week for the fall and winter season went up in smoke after a fire Sunday morning destroyed the block-and-brick building housing its retail store.

But the resilient clan already started making plans to rebuild at the University Drive site, near Laurel Mall in Fayette County, while waiting Monday for an insurance adjuster and state police fire marshal to complete their investigations.

“We would have been open (Monday),” co-owner Marilyn Cellurale said. “We had customers coming in for mums, and we had cemetery arrangements ordered that were going out.”

But, she said, “We'll be up and running before you know it. We're not going to play around.”

Fortunately, she said, the fire caused no injuries and partially damaged only one of the dozen greenhouses on the main grounds of the business, which has been a staple in the Dunbar Township community since 1954.

Her son, John, said the family plans to salvage the remaining portion of the damaged greenhouse, which is attached to the store, and open it as a temporary retail space within two weeks.

He expressed hope a new, permanent store will be in operation by next spring — possibly “a barn-type facility, something that's more fitting to a garden center. We want to keep the memories going for all the people that patronized the building over the years.”

The preliminary estimate of the fire loss is about $400,000, he said, but he noted the greenhouse, as a temporary structure, isn't covered by insurance.

The loss includes a full kitchen that served food for Cellurale family members and others who worked at the garden center.

“We were there seven days a week, so we ate lunch and supper there,” Marilyn Cellurale said. “If you worked at the store, you ate with us. On Sundays, you would smell spaghetti sauce.”

As for plant inventory, “the only things we lost were some of our mums,” John Cellurale said. He noted the garden center's Christmas poinsettias are growing at a separate 7-acre facility near Connellsville.

He said the garden center plans to offer the same winter products it has in past seasons, including wreaths, for retail customers and organization fundraisers.

The Cellurales praised volunteer firefighters for keeping the flames from spreading to two adjacent family homes, one of which had some exterior heat damage, and for limiting the damage to the greenhouse attached to the store.

“It was huge to us that they were able to limit if from spreading any farther,” John Cellurale said. “Without them, I don't think we would have a season.”

“It was unbelievable how much help they provided,” Marilyn Cellurale said. “They were here so quickly.”

According to a Fayette County 911 dispatch supervisor, multiple fire departments responded when the fire was reported at 9:33 a.m. Sunday. Final units didn't clear the scene until just before midnight.

Marilyn Cellurale said her husband, Jim, spotted the fire.

“He went down to get the morning paper and saw smoke coming out of one corner of the building,” she said. By the time he dashed in the house, called 911 and returned to the store, “It was engulfed,” she said.

There has been an outpouring of moral support for the business on social media. John Cellurale said they've also had offers of help with clearing away the fire-damaged structure.

“We've gotten support from different construction companies from all over that are willing to come out and lend a hand,” he said.

