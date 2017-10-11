Overturned truck causes traffic backlog on I-79 near Canonsburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Traffic was backed up on southbound Interstate 79 near the Canonsburg interchange in Washington County due to an overturned tractor trailer.

One lane had reopened shortly before 7 a.m.

But Trib news partner WPXI-TV was reporting that there were still significant delays in the area because the southbound lanes had earlier been completely closed.

Traffic was exiting the highway at Canonsburg, or at Southpointe.

The accident location was just beyond the Canonsburg interchange. The truck's driver was reportedly trapped, and there was a fuel spill.

Cleanup could take several hours.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.