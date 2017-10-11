Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
Radar image showing rain moving through Pittsburgh area around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, but no severe weather is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

The bulk of the rain making its way through the Pittsburgh area was expected to be done by 10 a.m., with a little more scattered showers in the afternoon, meteorologist Alicia Miller said.

Between a quarter to a half-inch of rain was expected, she said. It wasn't expected to cause any issues.

“We've been really dry, even with the rain we had the other day, it's still pretty dry,” she said, referring to the remnants of Hurricane Nate that went through the area Monday.

Miller said it will be cooler today and Thursday, before warming back up and getting humid for the weekend.

The high temperature is forecast to approach 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, 15 degrees higher than the normal high of 65.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

