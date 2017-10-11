Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Schools vie for votes in PennDOT plow-painting contest

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley High School's entry in PennDOT's 2016 Paint the Plow contest was voted the Facebook 'fan favorite' among participating Cambria County schools.
Visitors to PennDOT's Facebook page can vote for a “fan favorite” among area schools' entries in a “Paint the Plow” contest.

Votes can be registered online through noon Tuesday by “liking” one of the decorated snow plow blades displayed in a District 12 “Paint the Plow” photo album at the Facebook site. The school whose photo receives the most “likes” will win the contest for its corresponding county.

Schools across the four counties (Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette and Greene) in District 12 were invited to have students paint a snow plow blade with an image promoting winter road safety. About a dozen schools took up the challenge, decorating blades that PennDOT provided and will mount to its trucks for use on roads near the schools.

Westmoreland County school districts taking part include Greater Latrobe, Norwin, Penn-Trafford and Yough as well as the Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center.

