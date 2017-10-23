Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

ICYMI: Trib's election previews

Tribune-Review | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Mark Hofmann | Daily Courier

Updated 13 minutes ago

The general election is almost two weeks away.

The Tribune-Review has previewed 14 races, and we will publish more election previews in the coming weeks.

Here is what we have done so far:

Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Common Pleas judge race puts focus on families

5 battle for 4 Norwin school board seats

Late addition complicates Westmoreland district judge race, Gongaware's re-election bid

4 candidates seek 3 seats in Latrobe council race

Hempfield Area School Board candidates share ideas on budget, curriculum

Five Murrysville residents contend for four open seats on council

Q&A with Murrysville council candidates

Delmont council candidates see budget as top priority

Q&A with Delmont council candidates

Incumbents stage election battles in 2 North Huntingdon wards

3 questions for Mt. Pleasant Township supervisor and his challenger

Rematch in Westmoreland County coroner's race shows rift in overdose death issue

Southwest Greensburg voters will elect mayor in rematch

Valley News Dispatch

Brackenridge mayor being challenged for council seat

Leechburg Area School Board will have 4 rookie board members come December

Upper Burrell supervisors candidates divided on location of gas wells

