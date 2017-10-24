2 bodies found in Somerset County woods investigated as 'homicides'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police announced Tuesday that two bodies discovered by hunters in Somerset County in late September were positively identified as men from Blair and Cambria counties who were reported missing under “suspicious circumstances” in March.

“I can tell you that troopers are investigating their deaths as homicides,” said Trooper Clifford Greenfield, public information officer.

The hunters found the bodies of the friends, Damian M. Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, Blair County, and James E. Smith, 32, of Portage, Cambria County, on Sept. 29 in a wooded area along Ligonier Pike in Conemaugh Township.

State police said several law enforcement agencies conducted an intensive three-county search for acquaintances, Staniszewski, and Smith, who were reported missing on March 26

The two men were last seen at Smith's home on the afternoon of their disappearance. Two days later, Conemaugh Township police located a vehicle known to be driven by Staniszewski along Somerset Pike.

Greenfield said troopers can release no additional information because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104 or in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.