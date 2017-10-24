Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

2 bodies found in Somerset County woods investigated as 'homicides'

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
Hunters found the bodies of James E. Smith, 32, of Portage, Cambria County, (left) and Damian M. Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, Blair County, in a wooded area in Somerset County.
Hunters found the bodies of James E. Smith, 32, of Portage, Cambria County, (left) and Damian M. Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, Blair County, in a wooded area in Somerset County.

Updated 15 minutes ago

State police announced Tuesday that two bodies discovered by hunters in Somerset County in late September were positively identified as men from Blair and Cambria counties who were reported missing under “suspicious circumstances” in March.

“I can tell you that troopers are investigating their deaths as homicides,” said Trooper Clifford Greenfield, public information officer.

The hunters found the bodies of the friends, Damian M. Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville, Blair County, and James E. Smith, 32, of Portage, Cambria County, on Sept. 29 in a wooded area along Ligonier Pike in Conemaugh Township.

State police said several law enforcement agencies conducted an intensive three-county search for acquaintances, Staniszewski, and Smith, who were reported missing on March 26

The two men were last seen at Smith's home on the afternoon of their disappearance. Two days later, Conemaugh Township police located a vehicle known to be driven by Staniszewski along Somerset Pike.

Greenfield said troopers can release no additional information because the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Somerset at 814-445-4104 or in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.