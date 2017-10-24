Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Absentee ballot request deadline set for Oct. 31

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 12:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Registered voters who can't get to a polling place Nov. 7 have until Oct. 31 to request an absentee ballot, the state said Tuesday.

Those voters who need an absentee ballot can request one online at votesPA.com/absentee . Absentee voters must return completed ballots to their county election office by 5 p.m. Nov. 3.

"The statutory deadlines have become increasingly unrealistic due to changes in service by the U.S. Postal Service," Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Robert Torres said. "Anyone who is planning to return the completed absentee ballot by mail risks missing the deadline."

A timely postmark is not sufficient, Torres said.

Pennsylvania requires those requesting an absentee ballot to include their Pennsylvania drivers license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. For those who can not provide that information, a photocopy of the applicant's identification is needed along with the application.

Absentee ballots are available, among other reasons, for:

• People serving in the military. They do not need to be registered to vote to obtain an absentee ballot.

• Spouses or dependents living with or accompanying a military service member and who will not be able to vote in person at their precinct.

• Workers whose jobs prevent them from being home to vote.

• War veterans who are bedridden or hospitalized due to illness as well as others who are sick or unable to operate a voting machine.

• State or federal workers whose jobs require them to be away from home on Election Day. This also applies to spouses and dependents.

• County workers who expect that their Election Day duties will prevent them from voting.

• Those observing a religious holiday and will be unable to vote.

• Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities.

Comprehensive information about absentee ballots, can be found at the Department of State's website votesPA.com.

