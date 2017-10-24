Firefighters battle massive blaze at trucking company in South Bend, Armstrong County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Firefighters from two counties were battling a massive fire at a trucking company in Armstrong County on Tuesday night.

The fire at Stivason and Sons Trucking, at 390 North Long Run Road, South Bend Township was reported shortly before 9 p.m.

Firefighters from departments in Armstrong and Indiana counties were still battling the blaze about two hours later.

No injuries had been reported as of 11 p.m., according to an Armstrong County emergency dispatcher.

According to emergency radio transmissions, firefighters were having a hard time getting water to the scene.

On Facebook, Jeneane Pollock Kehew said fire trucks were getting water from a pond at her house a mile away from the fire.

"You can hear fuel tanks or something exploding periodically," she said in a post.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.