Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Homicide charges filed in case of missing Fayette County woman

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Leah Owens
Facebook
Leah Owens

Updated 21 minutes ago

State police tied a Dawson man to the disappearance of Leah Owens, a Fayette County woman missing since September, through blood stains and a knife found in her SUV and witness statements, according to court records.

Investigators on Thursday questioned Thomas N. Teets, 32, of Dawson, after arresting him on charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse, robbery, aggravated assault, theft and tampering with evidence, according to Trooper Robert Broadwater, a spokesman for state police in Uniontown.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed before Uniontown District Judge Jennifer Jeffries, Owens' body has not been located.

Owens, 31, of Bullskin Township, was reported missing by family members on Sept. 17 when she did not show up for a cancer fundraiser for her ailing mother, police said.

In late September, police announced they discovered Owens' abandoned car in a remote field outside Connellsville. Several searches of the area were conducted to no avail.

Court records indicate Teets was seen driving Owens' 2007 Ford Explorer with her inside the day she disappeared. Several witnesses and family members of Teets reported that they observed extensive injuries to his hand at the time Owens disappeared, the affidavit stated.

One friend, according to the affidavit, drove Teets to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be treated for cuts on his hand.

Teets's stepfather, Nathan Able, told investigators that when Owens disappeared he observed Teets “walk through the kitchen-living room area covered in blood.”

“Able reported Teets's shirt was off and wrapped around his hand. Able advised Teets told him he had cut his hand on some metal,” Troopers Terrance Crowley and Heather Clem-Johnston wrote in the affidavit.

Another acquaintance of Teets, Brandon Laffitte, also of Fayette County, told investigators that when he questioned Teets about the injury to his hand, “Teets told him he (expletive) up, he did some (expletive) and (Owens) is gone,” the investigators reported.

However, Laffitte said Teets later told him “that he lost his mind and kept stabbing Owens ... Teets told him that they don't got no body, there will be no case,” court documents state.

On the day of her disappearance, Owens' mother, Camilla Crosby, reported that Owens and Teets came to her home to borrow $80 and returned later seeking more money but she refused.

Investigators reported that Owens and Teets then called a sister, Lauren Solosky, to borrow $150.

Police interviewed Teets five days after Owens disappeared, during which he said the pair were smoking crack cocaine Sept. 15 but denied harming the mother of two.

“Teets informed (troopers) that Owens dropped him off at his residence at 4 p.m. and he hasn't seen her since,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Jeffries ordered Teets held without bail.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.