Regional

Missing Fayette County woman's body found

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
Leah Owens
Facebook
Leah Owens
State police charged Thomas N. Teets, 32, of Dawson, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, with homicide, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in the disappearance of Leah Owens in Fayette County.
WPXI
State police charged Thomas N. Teets, 32, of Dawson, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, with homicide, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in the disappearance of Leah Owens in Fayette County.

Updated 2 minutes ago

A Mercyhurst University forensics anthropology team will be assisting local investigators Friday in Fayette County with the recovery of remains believed to be Leah Owens, according to coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly.

A suspect in Owens' death who was arrested by state police Thursday led investigators to the spot, according to Trooper Robert Broadwater. The Fayette County woman had been missing since Sept. 17.

Reilly declined to say where officials would be working with the help of the Mercyhurst team, which is headed by Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat.

Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported that the body was located in Dunbar Township.

Police arrested Thomas N. Teets, 32, of Dawson, on charges of homicide, abuse of a corpse, robbery, aggravated assault, theft and tampering with evidence.

Court records indicate Teets was seen driving Owens' 2007 Ford Explorer with her inside the day she disappeared. Several witnesses and family members of Teets reported that they observed extensive injuries to his hand at the time Owens disappeared, the affidavit stated.

He is being held in the Fayette County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 7.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

