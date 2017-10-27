Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
DEA hosts drug take back event

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:54 a.m.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will host the 14th National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Sites across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties will provide safe and convenient means of disposing of prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the goal of preventing the misuse of unused medications.

To protect personal information, the DEA encourages anyone disposing of prescription drugs at a take back site not to place prescription bottles in collection receptacles. The service is free and anonymous.

During the same event in April, the DEA collected 900,386 pounds — about 450 tons — of prescription drugs at nearly 5,500 sites across the country.

Westmoreland County: Take Back Day sites listed below are overseen by the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office or the North Huntingdon Township Police Department.

• CVS Store #4066, 1706 Theatre St., Latrobe

• North Huntingdon Township Townhouse, Municipal Building, Police Department, 11279 Center Highway, North Huntingdon

• CVS Store #4089, 700 Route 819 South, Mt. Pleasant

• CVS Store #3165, 95 Freeport St., New Kensington

• CVS Store #4155, 806 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg

Allegheny County: Take Back Day sites listed below are overseen by local police departments. View a complete list of sites throughout Allegheny County here.

• Pittsburgh Police Headquarters, 1203 Western Ave., Pittsburgh

• Bill's Hometown Pharmacy, 2362 Golden Mile Highway, Pittsburgh

• Allegheny County Police Department, South Park Station, 1801 Brownsville Road, South Park

• Bellevue Borough Police Department, 537 Bayne Ave., Pittsburgh

• CVS Pharmacy, 3075 W. Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh

• Rite Aid Pharmacy, 109 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont

• Medic Rescue Team South Authority, 315 Cypress Way, Pittsburgh

• Shaler North Hills Library, 1822 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw

• UPMC facilities throughout Allegheny County will operate collection sites Friday only. View a complete list of UPMC collection sites here.

Search for a collection site near you here, or call the DEA Registration Call Center at 1-800-882-9539 to find a collection receptacle.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

