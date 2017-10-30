Butler County boy, 10, accidentally shoots brother, 11, after being scared by basement noise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 11-year-old Butler boy is in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh after being accidentally shot in the leg by his 10-year-old brother.

The boys were alone in their Moran Road home in Summit Township when they were scared by a noise they thought they heard coming from the basement Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

The boys retrieved the unloaded revolver. After loading the gun, the younger boy accidentally fired it.

The revolver was kept on a high shelf, where it was thought to be out of the boys reach, according to police.

State police are investigating.

Investigators have asked the Butler County District Attorney's Office for a recommendation on whether charges should be filed. They had not received a response Monday morning, according to police.

The 11-year-old suffered no broken bones but will need surgery to remove any bullet fragments, the Butler Eagle reported.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com.