Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Butler County boy, 10, accidentally shoots brother, 11, after being scared by basement noise

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 5:06 a.m.

Updated 58 minutes ago

An 11-year-old Butler boy is in Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh after being accidentally shot in the leg by his 10-year-old brother.

The boys were alone in their Moran Road home in Summit Township when they were scared by a noise they thought they heard coming from the basement Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

The boys retrieved the unloaded revolver. After loading the gun, the younger boy accidentally fired it.

The revolver was kept on a high shelf, where it was thought to be out of the boys reach, according to police.

State police are investigating.

Investigators have asked the Butler County District Attorney's Office for a recommendation on whether charges should be filed. They had not received a response Monday morning, according to police.

The 11-year-old suffered no broken bones but will need surgery to remove any bullet fragments, the Butler Eagle reported.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.