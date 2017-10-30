Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

After multiple truck crashes, Somerset County church building closes

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 11:27 a.m.

Updated 48 minutes ago

WELLERSBURG — A Pennsylvania church that was established nearly two centuries ago has shut its doors after enduring multiple crashes from trucks.

The Mount Harmony United Methodist Church in Wellersburg, first established in 1846, has endured a number of tractor-trailers crashing off Route 160 directly into the church. WJAC-TV reports pastor Kenneth Haines celebrated the church's final service Sunday, after an April crash significantly damaged the building.

Haines says he's sad that Sunday would be the last day of worship in the building, but is excited for the possibility of a new building.

Haines says it could cost $100,000 for a new church and he's hoping insurance will cover the majority of the expense. He says he hopes to have a new home for the congregation by next year.

