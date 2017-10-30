Big Brothers Big Sisters of Laurel Region will honor supporters at Thursday event
Updated 39 minutes ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region will recognize more than a dozen individuals and organizations Thursday at its third annual Celebration of Mentoring awards event.
The awards are presented to those who have been extraordinary partners in the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters, which serves close to 300 children each year — matching them with volunteer mentors who have similar interests and hobbies. The M. Dennis Taylor Continuing Education Awards also will be announced.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Antonelli Event Center in Irwin. It will include auctions, raffles, escape room activities, cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with walk-ins accepted. Tickets are $40 per person. Dress is business casual.
Those being honored include: Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Westmoreland; Anette Boyer of Westmoreland County Community College; Patrick Bochy of Westmoreland Museum of American Art; Alicia Henry of Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corporation; Jeffrey McDonald and Rosemary Spoljarick of First Energy; Mary Moximchalk of Excela Health; Al Bergman; Frank Klapak and Darren Achtzehn of Seton Hill University; Todd Murgi of Chick Fil-A; Rachel and Ray Flowers, owners of Sun Dawg Cafe; John Connors of Connors Group; Rob Carney of Carney+Co.