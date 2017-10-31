Tricks, treats and more — Halloween events scheduled in Westmoreland, Allegheny
Updated 1 hour ago
Thousands of children (and their parents) will haunt streets all over the region tonight in search of candy. Check the schedule below to learn about your community's plans for trick-or-treating and other Halloween events tonight.
Allegheny county
• Aleppo trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Aspinwall trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Halloween celebration at 7:30 p.m.
• Avalon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Baldwin Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Baldwin Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Bell Acres trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Bellevue trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Ben Avon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Ben Avon Heights trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.
• Bethel Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Blawnox trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Braddock trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Braddock Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Bradford Woods trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Brentwood trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Bridgeville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Carnegie trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Castle Shannon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Chalfant trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
Cheswick trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Churchill trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Clairton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Collier trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Crafton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Crescent trick-or-treat, 6:30-8 p.m.
• Dormont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Dravosburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Duquense, parade line-up and trick-or treat near city hall, 4:30 p.m.
• East Deer trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• East McKeesport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• East Pittsburgh trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Edgewood trick-or-treat, 6-8 pm.
• Edgeworth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Elizabeth Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Elizabeth Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Emsworth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Etna trick-or-treat, 5:30 p.m. until dark
• Fawn trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Findlay trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Forest Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Forward trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Fox Chapel trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Franklin Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Glassport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Glen Osborne trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Glenfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Green Tree trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Hampton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Harmar trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Haysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Heidelberg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Homestead trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Indiana trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Jefferson Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Kennedy trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Kilbuck trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Leet trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Leetsdale trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Liberty trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Marshall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• McCandless trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• McDonald trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• McKeesport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• McKees Rocks trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Millvale trick-or-treat, 5:30-8 p.m.
• Monroeville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Moon trick-or-treat, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
• Mt. Lebanon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Mt. Oliver trick-or-treat, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• Munhall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• North Braddock trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m.
• North Fayette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• North Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Oakdale halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.
• Oakmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• O'Hara trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Ohio trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Penn Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Pennsbury Village trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Pine trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Pitcairn trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Pittsburgh trick-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Pleasant Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Plum trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Port Vue trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Rankin trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Reserve trick-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Richland trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Robinson trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Ross trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Rosslyn Farms trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Scott trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Sewickley trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Sewickley Heights, 6-8 p.m.
• Sewickley Hills, 6-8 p.m.
• Shaler trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Sharpsburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• South Fayette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• South Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• South Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Springdale Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Springdale Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Stowe trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Swissvale trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Thornburg trick-or-treat, 6:15-8 p.m.
• Trafford trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Turtle Creek trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.
• Upper St. Clair trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Verona trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Wall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• West Deer trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• West Elizabeth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• West Homestead trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• West Mifflin trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.
• West View trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Whitaker trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.
• White Oak trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Whitehall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Wilkins trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Wilkinsburg trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.
• Wilmerding trick0or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.
Westmoreland County
• Delmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Export trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., Lynch Field, led by the Greensburg Salem High School band. All children in costume will receive treats at the end of the parade. Trick-or-treat will follow from 6-8 p.m.
• Hempfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Ligonier trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.
• Murrysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• New Stanton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• North Huntingdon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Penn Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• South Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., begins at the corner of Broad Street and Huff Avenue. Trick-or-treat will follow, 6-8 p.m.
• Southwest Greensburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.
• Unity trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.
• Youngwood Halloween parade, 6:30 p.m., begins at Christ United Methodist Church on Lincoln Street. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8:30 p.m.