Regional

Tricks, treats and more — Halloween events scheduled in Westmoreland, Allegheny

Jacob Tiereny | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 5:06 a.m.
Boomer, center, gets help with his sleeping cap from owner Ben Fallon, right, and Anna Snyder, left, during the Murrysville Halloween parade along Old William Penn Highway on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Boomer, center, gets help with his sleeping cap from owner Ben Fallon, right, and Anna Snyder, left, during the Murrysville Halloween parade along Old William Penn Highway on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Umbrellas come out to shield from the rain as parade members wait for the start of the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Umbrellas come out to shield from the rain as parade members wait for the start of the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Members of the parade procession make their way alone the route during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Members of the parade procession make their way alone the route during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Parade members make their way along the route to have their costumes judged during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Parade members make their way along the route to have their costumes judged during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
The head of a Lucy costume from Charlie Brown sits among fire gear as parade members step into the fire hall to escape the rain during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
The head of a Lucy costume from Charlie Brown sits among fire gear as parade members step into the fire hall to escape the rain during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Matt Keane, left, walks with his daughter Olivia Keane before the start of the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Matt Keane, left, walks with his daughter Olivia Keane before the start of the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Minnie barks at passing parade members as she waits for her turn down the path during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Minnie barks at passing parade members as she waits for her turn down the path during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Ted Bakowicz helps his son Connor Bakowicz with a cookie during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ted Bakowicz helps his son Connor Bakowicz with a cookie during the Murrysville Halloween parade at along Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Gregory Natalie, center, guards Yeti, a Bulldog puppy, from falling rain as costumed children and parents pass by during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Gregory Natalie, center, guards Yeti, a Bulldog puppy, from falling rain as costumed children and parents pass by during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Gracie Gorman (center) examines a piece of candy received from Joyce Dean, owner of Victorian Treasures, during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Gracie Gorman (center) examines a piece of candy received from Joyce Dean, owner of Victorian Treasures, during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.
Trick or treaters make their way past store fronts during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Trick or treaters make their way past store fronts during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Trick or treaters gather outside Main Street Music during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Trick or treaters gather outside Main Street Music during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
James Presslitz, left, and his daughters Mallory Presslitz, center and Maci Presslitz step out of the rain to adjust costumes during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
James Presslitz, left, and his daughters Mallory Presslitz, center and Maci Presslitz step out of the rain to adjust costumes during the Main Street Trick or Treat in downtown Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Trick or treaters make their way along rainy streets during the Main Street Trick or Treat at downtown in Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Trick or treaters make their way along rainy streets during the Main Street Trick or Treat at downtown in Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
A masked trick or treater shields themselves from the rain during the Main Street Trick or Treat at downtown in Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A masked trick or treater shields themselves from the rain during the Main Street Trick or Treat at downtown in Irwin, Pa. on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017.

Thousands of children (and their parents) will haunt streets all over the region tonight in search of candy. Check the schedule below to learn about your community's plans for trick-or-treating and other Halloween events tonight.

Allegheny county

• Aleppo trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Aspinwall trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Halloween celebration at 7:30 p.m.

• Avalon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Baldwin Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Baldwin Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Bell Acres trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Bellevue trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Ben Avon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Ben Avon Heights trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.

• Bethel Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Blawnox trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Braddock trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Braddock Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Bradford Woods trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Brentwood trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Bridgeville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Carnegie trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Castle Shannon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Chalfant trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

Cheswick trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Churchill trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Churchill trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Clairton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Collier trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Crafton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Crescent trick-or-treat, 6:30-8 p.m.

• Dormont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Dravosburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Duquense, parade line-up and trick-or treat near city hall, 4:30 p.m.

• East Deer trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• East McKeesport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• East Pittsburgh trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Edgewood trick-or-treat, 6-8 pm.

• Edgeworth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Elizabeth Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Elizabeth Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Emsworth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Etna trick-or-treat, 5:30 p.m. until dark

• Fawn trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Findlay trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Forest Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Forward trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Fox Chapel trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Franklin Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Glassport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Glen Osborne trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Glenfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Green Tree trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Hampton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Harmar trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Haysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Heidelberg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Homestead trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Indiana trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Jefferson Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Kennedy trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Kilbuck trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Leet trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Leetsdale trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Liberty trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Marshall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• McCandless trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• McDonald trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• McKeesport trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• McKees Rocks trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Millvale trick-or-treat, 5:30-8 p.m.

• Monroeville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Moon trick-or-treat, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

• Mt. Lebanon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Mt. Oliver trick-or-treat, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

• Munhall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• North Braddock trick-or-treat, 5-7 p.m.

• North Fayette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• North Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Oakdale halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., trick-or-treat 6-8 p.m.

• Oakmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• O'Hara trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Ohio trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Penn Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Pennsbury Village trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Pine trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Pitcairn trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Pittsburgh trick-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Pleasant Hills trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Plum trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Port Vue trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Rankin trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Reserve trick-or-treat, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Richland trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Robinson trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Ross trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Rosslyn Farms trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Scott trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Sewickley trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Sewickley Heights, 6-8 p.m.

• Sewickley Hills, 6-8 p.m.

• Shaler trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Sharpsburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• South Fayette trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• South Park trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• South Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Springdale Borough trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Springdale Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Stowe trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Swissvale trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Thornburg trick-or-treat, 6:15-8 p.m.

• Trafford trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Turtle Creek trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

• Upper St. Clair trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Verona trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Versailles trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Wall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• West Deer trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• West Elizabeth trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• West Homestead trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• West Mifflin trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

• West View trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Whitaker trick-or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

• White Oak trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Whitehall trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Wilkins trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Wilkinsburg trick-or-treat, 5-8 p.m.

• Wilmerding trick0or-treat, 6-7:30 p.m.

Westmoreland County

• Delmont trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Export trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., Lynch Field, led by the Greensburg Salem High School band. All children in costume will receive treats at the end of the parade. Trick-or-treat will follow from 6-8 p.m.

• Hempfield trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Ligonier trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.

• Murrysville trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• New Stanton trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• North Huntingdon trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Penn Township trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• South Greensburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m., begins at the corner of Broad Street and Huff Avenue. Trick-or-treat will follow, 6-8 p.m.

• Southwest Greensburg trick-or-treat, 6-8 p.m.

• Unity trick-or-treat, 6-9 p.m.

• Youngwood Halloween parade, 6:30 p.m., begins at Christ United Methodist Church on Lincoln Street. Trick-or-treating will follow until 8:30 p.m.

