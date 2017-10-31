Consol Energy to split into coal mining, oil and gas extraction companies

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Consol Energy Inc. announced Tuesday it will split into two different, publicly traded companies ­— one that mines coal and one that extracts oil and natural gas.

The Cecil-based energy company will split officially on Nov. 28 when Consol shareholders will receive one share of common stock for every eight shares of Consol they own as of Nov. 15, according to a news release.

The coal company will keep the Consol Energy name but operate under a different ticker symbol CEIX. The gas company will be called CNX Resources Corp. and adopt Consol's current ticker symbol CNX.

CNX Coal Resources, a master limited partnership with coal mines in Washington and Greene counties, will change its name to Consol Coal Resources LP and be 100 percent owned by Consol Energy. It will operate under a new ticker CCR.

Talks of spinning off Consol Energy's coal business began in January when company officials announced they expect to sell or spin off what's left of the 153-year-old company's coal business as early as this year.

