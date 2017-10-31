Fayette County man expected to admit he fatally stabbed Leah Owens, buried body

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Fayette County man charged last week with stabbing 31-year-old Leah Owens to death Sept. 15 is expected to plead guilty to the homicide Thursday, district attorney Richard Bower confirmed Tuesday.

Thomas N. Teets, 32, of Dawson, was charged Thursday by state police in Uniontown with homicide, abuse of a corpse, robbery, aggravated assault, theft and tampering with evidence in connection with the Bullskin Township mother's death. Police say Teets buried Owens' body in Dunbar Township.

“All I can tell you right now is that we expect him to make a plea in Common Pleas Court Thursday at 9:30 a.m. We will hold a press conference afterwards,” Bower said.

Bower declined to release further information on the guilty plea or to which charges he anticipates Teets will admit.

A preliminary hearing on the charges was scheduled Nov. 7 before Connellsville District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., but Teets waived his right to a hearing Monday, according to online court dockets.

Teets is being held in the Fayette County Prisonwithout bail.

Online records show Teets is being represented by county public defender Thomas Nathan, who could not be reached for comment.

Investigators have suspected since mid-September that Teets was involved in Owens' disappearance, according to court papers.

However, troopers did not disclose that they believed foul play was involved until after Teets was arrested last week.

A forensics report received Oct. 24 confirmed Teets' blood was found inside Owens' sport-utility vehicle and on a broken folding knife.

Leah Owens was last seen with Teets on Sept. 15 when she asked her mother for $80 at 3:30 a.m. Seven hours later that day, she asked for a blank check.

Owens told her mother she needed the money to pay Teets so he wouldn't take her 2007 Ford Escape. Teets later told authorities that the pair drove around in the vehicle smoking crack cocaine, according to court papers.

Teets also admitted to others that he had stabbed Owens to death, police said.

After his arrest, Teets led troopers to the body he buried in Dunbar Township, according to state police in Uniontown.

A Mercyhurst University forensics anthropology team headed by Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat was called in on Friday to assist local investigators to recover what are believed to be Owens' remains, according to the county coroner, Dr. Phillip Reilly.

Funeral arrangements for Owens, who had two children, are being handled by the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home in Scottdale. Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life memorial service and fellowship meal at 5 p.m. Friday in the Bridgeport Sportman's Club. Interment will be in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Cemetery.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.