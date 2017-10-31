Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Official says 6 dead near World Trade Center 
Regional

Trial delayed for ex-Connellsville officer accused of raping informant

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Former Connellsville police officer Ryan Reese leaves the office of District Judge Chuck Moore in Tarrs on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, after his preliminary hearing. Reese is accused of raping a Westmoreland County woman he arrested in May 2011.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Former Connellsville police officer Ryan Reese leaves the office of District Judge Chuck Moore in Tarrs on Wednesday, May 4, 2016, after his preliminary hearing. Reese is accused of raping a Westmoreland County woman he arrested in May 2011.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Westmoreland County judge has pushed back to January the trial of a former Connellsville police sergeant accused of raping a drug informant as he threatened to file new charges against her.

Ryan Reese, 45, worked for the Connellsville department and was a member of the Fayette County Drug Task Force in 2011, when authorities allege that he raped the Smithton-area woman after finding heroin and drug paraphernalia while visiting her home.

Reese is accused of having sex with the woman, whom he had arrested in 2011 for selling seven stamp bags of heroin outside Valley Dairy in Connellsville.

Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte sought the delay, saying the alleged victim is hospitalized. According to online court dockets, Judge Christopher Feliciani moved the case to the January trial term.

On Oct. 4, a Fayette County jury convicted Reese of official oppression but acquitted him of rape and other counts in a separate case. Fayette Judge Steve Leskinen scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13.

In separate Fayette County case, he was convicted in January of corruption of a minor but acquitted of sexual assault and sentenced to a nine-to-24-month sentence. Reese has an appeal pending in state Superior Court.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.