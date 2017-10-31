Trial delayed for ex-Connellsville officer accused of raping informant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge has pushed back to January the trial of a former Connellsville police sergeant accused of raping a drug informant as he threatened to file new charges against her.

Ryan Reese, 45, worked for the Connellsville department and was a member of the Fayette County Drug Task Force in 2011, when authorities allege that he raped the Smithton-area woman after finding heroin and drug paraphernalia while visiting her home.

Reese is accused of having sex with the woman, whom he had arrested in 2011 for selling seven stamp bags of heroin outside Valley Dairy in Connellsville.

Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte sought the delay, saying the alleged victim is hospitalized. According to online court dockets, Judge Christopher Feliciani moved the case to the January trial term.

On Oct. 4, a Fayette County jury convicted Reese of official oppression but acquitted him of rape and other counts in a separate case. Fayette Judge Steve Leskinen scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13.

In separate Fayette County case, he was convicted in January of corruption of a minor but acquitted of sexual assault and sentenced to a nine-to-24-month sentence. Reese has an appeal pending in state Superior Court.

