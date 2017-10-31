United Way needs volunteers to provide free tax prep in 5 counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania hopes to recruit more than 470 volunteers to provide free tax preparation services to eligible area wage-earners from January through mid-April.

The organization notes no prior experience with tax preparation is needed. The United Way partners with the IRS to offer volunteers in-person and online training, which may be condensed for those with accounting experience. Continuing education credits are available for professionals, and internships are available for students.

Volunteers are needed at sites across Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties and must sign up at www.swpafreetaxes.org before Jan. 1.

The Westmoreland sites include: Westmoreland Community Action offices at 226 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg and at 326 Donner Ave., Monessen; Westmoreland County Community College campuses at 130 Depot St., Latrobe, and at 1150 Fifth Ave., New Kensington.

Allegheny County sites include the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches/Central Presbyterian Church, 305 Allegheny St., Tarentum.

Each volunteer is expected to commit to spending three hours each week preparing tax returns for families and individuals with low incomes.

“Anyone who is comfortable working with people and a computer should consider giving their time,” Angela Reynolds, United Way's senior director of PA 2-1-1 Southwest and United for Families, said in a press release. She said the volunteers will be “making a difference in the lives of local, working families who count on the (tax) refunds they've earned to help make ends meet.”

“It's also the first foot in the door for many families who can benefit from other resources United Way can connect them to,” said Kiandra Foster, program manager for United for Families, United Way.

Eligible taxpayers can make appointments for the service beginning Jan. 10 by visiting www.pa211sw.org or by dialing 2-1-1.

Households with an annual income of up to $54,000 may qualify for free in-person tax preparation; free online tax assistance is available for those with incomes of up to $66,000.

Last year, across the five-county region, 457 volunteers dedicated in excess of 22,000 hours to help prepare more than 10,000 tax returns. They also helped many eligible families obtain the Earned Income Tax Credit. Taxpayers who claim the credit could pay less federal tax, pay no tax, or get a refund of up to nearly $6,300.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.