2 adults charged in Butler County incident where boy, 10, shot his brother, 11

Two adults have been charged in a Butler County incident that involved a 10-year-old boy accidentally shooting his 11-year-old brother, state police said Tuesday.

Ryan Kevin Bowser, 40, and Carolyn Sue Gaiser, 42, both of Butler, have been charged with endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

State police couldn't immediately say how Bowser and Gaiser are related to the children. Court documents on the case weren't immediately available Tuesday afternoon. State police said in a press release the charges were filed through District Judge Lewis Stoughton's office.

The boys were alone in their Moran Road home in Summit Township when they were scared by a noise they thought they heard coming from the basement Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

The boys retrieved the unloaded revolver. After loading the gun, the younger boy accidentally fired it, hitting his brother.

The revolver was kept on a high shelf, where it was thought to be out of the boys reach, according to police.

State police said the boy was transported to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and is in stable condition.

