Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

November most dangerous month for deer strikes in Pennsylvania

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:57 a.m.
A lone deer crosses Field Club Road in front of the Fox Chapel High School.
Jan Pakler | for The Herald
A lone deer crosses Field Club Road in front of the Fox Chapel High School.
A car passes a deer warning sign Wednesday, May 27, 2015, along Rochester Road, just off Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
A car passes a deer warning sign Wednesday, May 27, 2015, along Rochester Road, just off Route 19 (Perry Highway) in Ross.

Updated less than a minute ago

Deer mating season is in full swing, which means more deer on the roads causing hundreds of crashes across the state.

November is the deadliest season for deer strikes, followed by October and December, according to insurance company State Farm, which publishes an annual deer claim

study.

Deer collisions killed 12 Pennsylvanians last year, according to PennDOT.

Deer strikes on the rise

The number of deer-related accidents has climbed in nine of the last 10 years, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT has included information about animal strikes in its annual crash report since 1996.

Last year was the worst on record, with 4,018 reported deer strikes statewide. That's 11 percent higher than the previous record of 3,618, set in 2015.

Deer cause the vast majority of the state's animal crashes — 95 percent, according to PennDOT.

Pennsylvania ranks third

State Farm ranks Pennsylvania third in the country for deer crashes, behind West Virginia and Montana.

Pennsylvania drivers have a 1-in-63 chance of hitting a deer, the company estimates.

There's no need to worry about deer on the road in Hawaii — drivers there have a 1-in-6,823 chance of hitting a deer, the best odds in the nation and more than 100 times safer than Pennsylvania.

How to stay safe

Sometimes a deer collision can't be avoided, but AAA has published tips for drivers to reduce their risk and minimize the damage in case of an accident.

Keep an eye on the shoulders of the road to provide extra reaction time if an animal is near the road. High beams can also help spot deer if there's no oncoming traffic.

Where there's one deer, there's usually more close behind.

Drivers should be especially careful at dawn and dusk, when deer are most active.

If a crash is unavoidable, brake firmly but don't swerve — trying to avoid the deer often causes more risk and damage than a straight-on collision, according to AAA.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.