Saltsburg boy struck by hunter's bullet 3 years ago dies of meningitis

Shayne Iverson, a 3-year-old Saltsburg-area boy who had health struggles since he was wounded by a hunter's stray bullet as an infant, died Wednesday at a Pittsburgh hospital.

In posts on her Facebook page, the boy's mother, Stefanie, said he became ill with a high temperature and was taken late Saturday to the emergency room at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC and was admitted. By Monday, she wrote that her son had been diagnosed with meningitis and was being treated with antibiotics, adding, “Why can't this sweet boy get a break?”

On Tuesday, she asked for prayers for her son, indicating the infection was affecting his brain and blood. Tests showed he had “little to no brain activity” and, without a miracle, the family would remove him from life support, she wrote.

On Wednesday, she posted, “Shayne is at peace now.”

In a Facebook message Wednesday afternoon, she indicated the family — including Shayne's father, Jeremie, and two older siblings — was “doing the best we can” to cope with the loss.

Family friend Jeremy Manners of Apollo said, however, that the Iversons are “very distraught” and noted they will now face funeral expenses in addition to costs associated with Shayne's extensive medical care.

He said a Go Fund Me page was set up to help the family with expenses: www.gofundme.com/weloveshayne. Also, contributions to a Shayne Iverson victim fund can be made at any S&T Bank branch, Manners said.

Shayne Iverson was just days old on Sept. 25, 2014, when a hunter's stray bullet entered a window in the family's farmhouse, piercing the boy's skull and exiting through his eye as he was being held by his father.

The boy lost his sight and, during his short life, suffered from seizures and made repeated trips to the hospital for surgeries. He overcame a previous case of meningitis he contracted in August 2016 — a result of sinus fractures stemming from the bullet wound, according to Manners.

Shayne's mother had posted that he was making strides and was starting to attend a school for blind children before the latest health setback.

