Regional

Service set Saturday for Saltsburg boy wounded 3 years ago by a stray bullet

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 9:15 p.m.
Shayne Iverson of Saltsburg. (FILE PHOTO)
Submitted
Shayne Iverson of Saltsburg. (FILE PHOTO)

Updated 2 hours ago

Family and friends will say farewell Saturday to Shayne Iverson, a 3-year-old Saltsburg-area boy who died of meningitis Wednesday at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

The boy's brief life was marked by loss of his sight and health struggles — including seizures and multiple surgeries — after he was wounded in the head as a newborn, when a hunter's stray bullet entered his family's home on Sept. 25, 2014.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, where family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.

According to friend Jeremy Manners of Apollo, donations to help the family with expenses can be made at www.gofundme.com/weloveshayne. Also, contributions to a Shayne Iverson victim fund can be made at any S&T Bank branch, Manners said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

