Moon Kmart to close in January as part of downsizing

The Moon Kmart store is among seven Pennsylvania stores closing as part Sears Holdings downsizing plan.

The company notified employees Nov. 2 at 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that the stores will be closing in January.

Four Kmart stores and three Sears stores in Pennsylvania will close.

The Kmart stores in Moon, Clarion, Moosic and Shamokin Dam will close along with the Sears stores in Indiana, State College and Pennsdale/Muncy.

The company said in a statement, “Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members.”

Eligible employees affected by the closures will be offered severance packages and the chance to apply at other Kmart and Sears stores.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin as early as Nov. 9.

You can find a complete list of stores that will close here .

Earlier this year the company said it faces a “substantial doubt” about its ability to stay in business unless it can borrow more and tap cash from more of its assets.

