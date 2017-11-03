Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Mount St. Macrina an economic asset for Fayette County

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 2:03 p.m.
The Prayer House at Mount St. Macrina, in Uniontown, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Prayer House at Mount St. Macrina, in Uniontown, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
The chapel inside the motherhouse at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The chapel inside the motherhouse at Mount St. Macrina, Uniontown, on Wednesday, Nov. 01, 2017.

Although their mission is largely religious, the Sisters of St. Basil also have been an important part of the economic life of Fayette County for 83 years, economic development officials say.

“Their pilgrimage does bring a lot of people to this area, so, obviously, it does have a tremendous economic impact,” said Andrew French, executive director of the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Fayette.

“Thousands make their way to Uniontown and Fayette County each August from all across the country, many extending their stay in the region to dine in our restaurants and visit our attractions,” said Ann Nemanic, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. “Tradition is the hallmark of Mount St. Macrina, and we would lose a gem should the property be sold and no longer accessible for visitors.”

Nemanic said the House of Prayer, formerly the Thompson mansion, is especially valued by meeting planners as a retreat center and as a “spectacular space for lunches and dinners for the group-tour market.”

“The Sisters of St. Basil the Great have been strong and active partners in Fayette County since long before my 20-year tenure at the Fayette Chamber,” said Muriel Nuttall, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce.

As for future uses, French said his discussions with the sisters have centered on housing for the county's older population.

“We have a lot of people who would like to transition out of their single-family homes into something that is more accessible and more geared toward an elderly population,” he said.

French said restaurant chains continue to express interest in the retail hub in North Union and South Union townships.

“All the national chains want to be on Route 40. I'm sure (the sisters) would probably get some interest in that type of use,” he said.

Shrinking resources push Sisters of St. Basil to seek new uses for land, buildings
Every Labor Day weekend, thousands of Byzantine Catholics descend on Mount St. Macrina in Uniontown for a pilgrimage that is the oldest and largest of ...
