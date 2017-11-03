10-year-old and teen charged with illegally killing 10 deer in Beaver County
Updated 2 hours ago
A tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's “Operation Game Thief” led to charges filed against two boys for illegally killing 10 white-tailed deer with a high-caliber rifle during two nights recently in Beaver County, according to an Oct. 31 report from the Game Commission.
The two boys, who were not identified in the Game Commission report, included a 10-year-old from Pennsylvania and a 17-year-old Ohio resident.
Each suspect has been charged with four misdemeanor and six felony counts for unlawful taking of big game, including numerous summary offense charges for other violations.
Anyone with information about wildlife crimes can call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or visit http://bit.ly/PGCOGT to fill out an online form.
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.