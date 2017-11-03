Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Uniontown area woman shot to death, suspect caught

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
A Uniontown man is accused in the fatal shooting a 37-year-old Uniontown-area woman Friday afternoon outside of a South Union housing complex, state police said.

Police arrested Antonio T. Lanko, 31, in the death of Tasha May Walton, of South Union.

Police say Lanko shot Walton with a semi-automatic handgun at 1 p.m. outside MacArthur Terrace. The victim was carried into one of the apartments, where she later died, police said.

Police said that multiple witnesses told them that they heard one gunshot.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly could not be reached for comment late Friday night.

Lanko was awaiting arraignment in the Fayette County booking center, police said late Friday night.

Additional details were not available from police late Friday night.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

