Uniontown murder suspect held without bond
Updated less than a minute ago
A Uniontown man charged with the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Uniontown-area woman Friday is being held without bond, according to court records.
Police charged Antonio T. Lanko, 31, with criminal homicide, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and tampering with physical evidence.
Lanko and Tasha May Walton of South Union traveled together to a cul-de-sac in the MacArthur Terrace housing complex at 1 p.m. Friday, when Lanko shot her with a semi-automatic handgun, state police said.
Walton was carried into one of the apartments, where she later died, police said.
Multiple witnesses told police they heard one gunshot.
Lanko was arraigned Friday and denied bond, according to court records. He is being held in the Fayette County Prison.
Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly said he couldn't comment because the case is still under investigation.