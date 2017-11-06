Heavy rain moving out, temperature dropping

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heavy rain overnight throughout the region downed trees and caused minor flooding in poor drainage areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms dumped as much as 1.5 inches of rain south of Pittsburgh — most of it between 2 and 5 a.m. — and the Weather Service received reports of downed power lines in norther Butler County, said meteorologist Rich Redman.

The bulk of the rainfall will move out of the area by 6 a.m. leaving behind scattered showers, mist and fog. New rainfall amounts through Monday are expected to be between 0.10 inches and 0.25 inches.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day as cooler and drier air swings through the area. Today's high temperature of 58 degrees will be at around 7 a.m. and dip to the upper 40s by evening, Redman said.

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 37 degrees.

