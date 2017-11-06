Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Regional

Pittsburgh region sees unseasonable increase in gas prices

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 9:12 a.m.

While Pittsburgh residents are accustomed to the seasonal fall in temperatures, they may find themselves at a loss to explain a recent increase in gasoline prices.

Average retail gas prices in Pittsburgh have gone up 7 cents per gallon in the past week, to an average of $2.81 on Sunday, according to GasBuddy and its daily survey of 731 gas outlets in Pittsburgh.

The national average increased 6.5 cents per gallon in the last week, to $2.53.

Local prices were 38.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day a year ago, and 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

“Such a strong weekly upward move is rare in the fall, but is explained by a confluence of factors, including oil prices hitting a new 2017 high, a major pipeline leak resulting in disruption, autumn refinery maintenance, but perhaps among the more surprising — robust demand for gasoline so late in the season,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“Such demand has magnified relatively mundane factors into a major gas price event for much of the United States and Canada,” he said.

