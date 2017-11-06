Flood warning issued for parts of 4 Western Pennsylvania counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday morning for parts of Allegheny, Beaver, Butler and Lawrence counties.

The warning applied to southern Lawrence County, southwestern Butler County and northwestern Allegheny County.

Flooding was reported in the area shortly before 7 a.m., the warning stated. It was set to expire at 9:45 a.m.

Some locations that will see flooding include Cranberry, Moon Township, Franklin Park, Aliquippa, Beaver Falls, Monaca, Economy, Ellwood City, Ambridge, Wexford, New Brighton and Coraopolis.

Brush Creek Road in Sewickly Township was flooding.

A "strong rise" was occurring on the Connoquenessing Creek at Zelienople, and the creek may rise out of its banks later Monday morning, according to the weather service.

Up to 2.5 inches of rain had fallen, and another half-inch was expected.

The weather service asks that flooding be reported by calling 412-262-1988, on the National Weather Service Pittsburgh Facebook page or by using Twitter @NWSPittsburgh.

Drivers are urged not to drive into flooded roadways, as most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.